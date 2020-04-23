Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga talks to author of 'Stokvels' Palesa Lengolo on money lessons and stokvels

The current national lockdown gives people an opportunity to scrutinise their financial situation. And to do some financial spring-cleaning if they must.

The key is in differentiating between your wants and needs as well as communicating about money with your household. This is according to author of Stokvels and champion of financial literacy Palesa Lengolo.

Lengolo shared some of her wisdom during a live webcast while in conversation with Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga. Topics such as talking to your children about money were discussed, what to look out for when starting a stokvel and also whether it was wise to take up the offer of a payment holiday... to which Lengolo replied:

“It’s so important to be financially literate and financially educated, not necessarily formally but just keeping yourself informed on what’s happening right now. And knowing, for example, with the payment holiday, asking the right questions when you do get to the bank...When you are going to take a payment holiday, which I think in my opinion is a last resort, make sure that there is no other alternative that you have researched and you really are in a corner and you are aware that there are charges that you will still be paying and the fact that your debt will be longer and it will be more expensive in the long run.