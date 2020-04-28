What you can buy with a R350 grant

Debate is on how the jobless will survive on R350 for the duration of the six-month grant.

Government announced the unemployment grant last week, as one of the measures to respond to the outcry over hunger brought by the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

The Black Sash, an organisation that advocates for social justice in the country, has since asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to raise the unemployment grant to R1,000.

"The Black Sash urges the government to increase the amount of the grant from R350 to at least R1,000. The current amount of R350 is significantly less than the value of the food parcel distributed by the SA Social Security Agency, which ranges from R1,000 to R1,200," it said.

This week we tried to see how one could use R350 to have enough to eat. I took my virtual R350 and searched for establishments I could spend it on, despite the restrictions brought about by the lockdown.

I put aside R100 for electricity, leaving me with R250 to spend. I started off by trying to buy vegetables.

My initial thought was getting a vegetable box, a box filled with various vegetables that can be delivered. I found a few businesses online, and immediately knew that I had failed in my task.

Firstly, I had the privilege of looking for the businesses online, which means I would have to have money to spare to buy data. I forged ahead still and found a young lady, on a buy black group, by the name of Nomsa, who was selling her vegetable boxes from R120.