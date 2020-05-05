Nikiwe Dlova's hair styling is colourful, trendy and a lesson in history

Recently her work was on display on the cover of fashion magazine Glamour, when she braided and styled TV personality and rapper Boity Thulo.

She braided her hair in neon blues and greens, added some hair accessories and finished it off with some colourful beads.

"Luckily I had a lot of hair extensions and accessories that are colourful because I'm always working with colour.

"So when I got that brief I made sure I took my colourful beaded accessories [as well] because Boity is a healer...

"I think the main thing I wanted to play on were the beads, the colourful beads go hand in hand with where she is in her life right now in particular," she says.