Newlywed Noluthando gushes about once-off David Tlale wedding attire

It’s been a little over a month since the bubbly Noluthando Sakayi neé Nxasana, 28, said her "I Dos" to her husband Andile Sakayi, 45, in a designer David Tlale ensemble that she won in a competition, while appearing in one of South Africa’s most watched wedding shows.

The happy couple, met at a mutual friends get-together in 2012. Though it wasn’t love at first sight, it was a matter of months before the encounter turned into a full blown relationship.

Sakayi, who’s still getting used to calling Andile her husband, joyfully recounts how she managed to wed in a once-off David Tlale Design.

Last year during heritage month, Tastic and Tlale ran a wedding dress competition, calling on soon-to-be brides to enter by sharing their special story on social media, national and regional radio to stand a chance to win this one-of-a-kind heritage-inspired wedding dress.

To Noluthando’s pleasant surprise, David also supplied her husband’s ensemble.

“I was required to go to Johannesburg for the dress fittings and my fiancé Andile accompanied me. We were both surprised to find that David would also be making the outfit for the groom. He even wore David Tlale shoes, I didn’t even know David had a range of shoes for men.”