President Ramaphosa greeted by admirers while taking a Sunday morning stroll

South Africa has eased into level 4 of the national lockdown that was implemented in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19. One of the conditions of the lockdown is that people are allowed to jog, run and walk their dogs outside between 6am-9am.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken full advantage of the relaxed lockdown conditions. The president was spotted on a morning walk in Rosebank around 9am. Uncle Cyril, was greeted warmly by a trio of women, two of them wanted to take a picture with him.

In a video posted by Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga, the three women could be seen walking up to the president and greeting him. One of the women looks like she wants to shake his hand and he responds by elbow greeting her, while saying. Come..before we get arrested.”

Ramaphosa is presumably referring to being arrested for not adhering to social distancing rules. He and the women exchange some banter which is inaudible, then the president can be heard saying; I’d rather be arrested with you’ to which the women responded to with laughter as they moved in to take the picture with him.

According to Makunga, the president had already taken a picture with one of the women before taking the picture with the duo. In the video he appears to be alone but there were four other people within the vicinity who appeared to be his security detail.

The post was met with mixed reactions with people pointing out that the president and his admirers were not social distancing, like they should. Others were warmed by the interaction with one social media user saying that it ‘made’ her Sunday.