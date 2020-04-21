Rice an inspiration during lockdown, says Zama Gcaba

Rice is the secret weapon you're looking for. This is according to Zama Gcaba, a food, lifestyle and fitness influencer.

Gcaba says if you're fatigued by all the cooking you're doing during the national lockdown and you're trying for variety you should look to this grain for inspiration.

"I cook a lot of rice and then the next day, I add whatever vegetables I have to it [for the next meal]. If I've been eating green beans, I chop any leftovers and add them to the rice. The same goes for spinach, mushrooms and even coleslaw.

"There are so many variations of rice, it's not as boring as it was in the past," she says.

And she's right, consumers now have access to a lot of rice options - from basmati, to brown or wild and even jasmine rice, they're all in stores.