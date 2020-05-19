The world celebrates baking

The aroma of a freshly baked bread is enough to put some people in a good mood.

There's something about baked goods that just makes people feel loved. Growing up my mother used to bake pies and sell them, the aroma from a pie reminds me of her.

No doubt most people share memories such as mine and therefore find comfort in all things baked.

This past Sunday, World Baking Day was celebrated. And possibly for the first time in a long time, people have been really focused on baking. The national lockdown even resulted in the shortage of yeast.

With many baking challenges circulating on social media, such as the banana bread challenge, it has been a great time for baking enthusiasts.

To celebrate this day and all our baking, here's a story of a baker doing good, some diary hacks and a mouthwatering recipe for a guava pavlova.

Baking for good