Actor Thapelo Mokoena translates passion into wine venture

For those who remember, it doesn't seem that long ago when actor and producer Thapelo Mokoena led a trio of parched friends across a desert to get some refreshments for an alcohol advert.

Mokoena is now rehashing that role of piped piper of a drink with his new wine venture.

Wine lovers of Mzansi can now follow this thespian turned entrepreneur's lead on a YouTube channel dedicated to all things wine.

Nero TV is where people can be introduced to his business venture of three years, in partnership with the wine-making Bosman family of Wellington, Western Cape.

"Life happened, I met an amazing family, I met an amazing businessman in Petrus Bosman, the head of the Bosman Wines family business called Bosman Family Vineyards. They're from a wine-making family, eight generations of wine making.