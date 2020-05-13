Join us for round 2 of the Sowetan Women’s Club Quiz Night

Zoom-calling

Face-masking

Hand-washing

Mask-sewing

Food-cooking

Carpet-vacuuming

Friend-missing

Home-schooling

Repeat.

We think everyone deserves a break!

The Sowetan Women’s Club Quiz Night is just what we all need — because 6am to 9am is exercise time, but our minds crave a little bit more ...

Join Sowetan Editor, Nwabisa Makunga, and her quizmasters — Emmanuel Tjiya, Londiwe Dlomo, Thembela Khamango, Nkareng Matshe and Thabiso Mahlape as they challenge your knowledge of entertainment, soapies, food, travel, current affairs, sport, music and literature online and from the comfort of your couch!

Date and time: Thursday, May 14 2020 at 8pm

Prizes up for grabs!