Telenovela The Estate moves to SABC1
The SABC3 telenovela The Estate is set to make its premier on the SABC1 channel in September .
The show was initially created for SABC3 viewers but will now be seen by SABC1 channel viewers on weekdays starting from September 6 at 7.30pm. The Estate made its debut on S3, formerly known as SABC3, in April 2021 and boasts stars such as Sdumo Mtshali, Jo-Anne Reyneke, Don Mlangeni Nawa, Aubrey Poo, Dineo Langa, and Matli Mohapeloa...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.