Telenovela The Estate moves to SABC1

The SABC3 telenovela The Estate is set to make its premier on the SABC1 channel in September .



The show was initially created for SABC3 viewers but will now be seen by SABC1 channel viewers on weekdays starting from September 6 at 7.30pm. The Estate made its debut on S3, formerly known as SABC3, in April 2021 and boasts stars such as Sdumo Mtshali, Jo-Anne Reyneke, Don Mlangeni Nawa, Aubrey Poo, Dineo Langa, and Matli Mohapeloa...