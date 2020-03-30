Mzansi's comedians unite us through song about coronavirus

As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, SA's comedians have come together to keep the country entertained during the crisis.

While social distancing, some well-known and rising comedic talents in the country collaborated on a “song that healed the world”.

Imagine, a spoof on songs about unity, features satirist Coconut Kelz, and actors Wendy Gumede, Donovan Goliath, Mojak Lehoko and Renate Stuurman, to name a few.

According to Coconut Kelz, the song was inspired by a Durban housewife, Diana Thompson.

“We are entering a very scary time in our country, a time where we have to stay at home and not take vacations,” said Coconut Kelz. “Imagine our holiday homes just out there empty, our private jets are so rusty now because they haven't been used in a week.”

Watch the video below