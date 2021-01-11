Show offers free home makeovers for those with ubuntu

Real estate mogul TT Mbha is helping South Africans say thank you to those who made an extraordinary impact on their lives and community through his new TV show, Mzansi Cribs Makeover.

In the show, communities nominate a person who embodies the spirit of ubuntu and that person will get their home renovated for free.

Mbha said Bonngoe TV started filming in November.

He said the show was targeting people in Gauteng due to limited resources. It features people from Dobsonville, Krugersdorp, Pretoria, Vaal Triangle, Kagiso and Katlehong.

“We asked people to nominate their deserving person and state why they feel the person was deserving. Stories that we read were stories of people wanting to thank and show appreciation to their fathers who have played a role of a mother and father after the mother died. We got stories of grandmothers who raised kids when the parents have died and women who feed children from disadvantaged backgrounds from their own pockets. The makeover is worth about R50,000 and a person can choose a room that she or he wants renovated.”

Mbha said after issuing a call for potential candidates, the feedback was overwhelming and they received 15,000 responses. He said the panel had a tough time choosing 13 people with the most compelling stories.

“This show is about empowerment and development of the people, especially after what they went through last year. The idea started small five years ago, when I approached Edgars about pimping peoples' spaces for R10,000. I never stopped because I came back with another idea that was supposed to happen in 2018 but things did not work out. I went back to the drawing board and came up with this one.”

“For this show, I’ve knocked on many doors and only OUTsurance, Builders Warehouse and Private Property came on board. I’m very disappointed that local banks did not see value in this show while millions of South Africans bank with them.”

Mzansi Cribs Makeover will premiere on January 28 at 9.30pm on Mzansi Magic.

Nomsa Philiso, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, said: “This will be a feel-good show that will bring a sense of humanity and hope in these trying times. The show seeks to be a good treat that will resonate very well with our audiences.”