Elder brother claims that money from Samro did not go into the kitty

'Sgonondo pocketed our dad's burial money'

Former kid producer and gospel singer Jamela Vuma, also known as Sgonondo, is embroiled in a nasty family feud with his brother, who has accused him of misusing money meant for the burial of their father Tom Vuma.



Jamela's older brother, Lommi, made the accusations yesterday saying his brother pocketed their father's money paid by Samro burial scheme...