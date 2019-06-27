Landlord tells Phuti Khomo to pay up

Former Miss Teen SA Phuti Khomo's life is not as rich and fab as she pretends it is on social media, according to her landlord.

The ex-Muvhango actress is in the middle of a nasty legal battle with businesswoman Marli Hoffman over a lease agreement.

Hoffman accuses Khomo of owing her more than R250,000 after she failed to pay rent for seven months - R210,000 for rent and R25,000 for utilities. This excludes the R60,000 that Hoffman intends to sue for legal fees she incurred.

The 35-year-old star has fired back at Hoffman's claims, calling them "baseless and without any merit".

"I did sign a lease agreement during June 2018 as a favour to a close friend but, regrettably, he could not keep up with lease agreement payments and he eventually evacuated the leased premise after my lawyers engaged Marli's lawyers in a brief discussion regarding the matter," Khomo said.

"I made a bad decision that has put me in a bad situation. I'm trying to solve [it] as best as I can through the law.

"Now I'm in this situation because of my friend. I'm also suing this friend and I'm trying to get that money. I'm not going to run away and our lawyers were corresponding."