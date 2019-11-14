DJ Tira's wife in a nasty fight with neighbour

DJ Tira's wife and socialite Gugu Khathi is embroiled in a nasty fight with her neighbour that has turned violent.

Khathi and her 50-year-old neighbour Cindy O'Neil have opened cases of assault against one another at the Honeydew police station.

The drama unfolded on Friday night at the upmarket Willowbrook Estate, in Ruimsig, where both O'Neil and Khathi families reside.

Speaking on O'Neal's behalf, her husband Benjamin claimed that he was on the roof putting up Christmas decorations on Friday when Khathi's son, Junior, drove past their house at high speed.

He claimed he did not know what Junior told his mom but Khathi came rushing into their home.

"She said this is your second warning," Benjamin said.

He said he and his wife were confused by what the outburst was about and O'Neil ordered her to leave.