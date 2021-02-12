Feisty Soweto-born actress actually a sweety

Linda Sebezo retraces footsteps of 40-year acting career

Linda Sebezo is a buoyant force; rightfully so after bouncing back from her 2008 scandal that saw her spend three months as an inmate at the Johannesburg Prison, also known on the streets as Sun City.



More than 10 years after suffering that public humiliation, Sebezo now finds herself at the top of her game with her acting career that spans over four decades...