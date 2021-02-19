Actor begins shooting for The Estate
Sdumo Mtshali dejected as Isibaya curtain falls
He has featured in a number of TV shows, but featuring in the soon-to-be history Isibaya has been fulfilling experience for thespian Sdumo Mtshali.
But sadly for the show's viewers, the curtain will fall down on the weekly Mzansi Magic soapie in April, owing to dwindling viewership. The show's last episode was shot last week...
