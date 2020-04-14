DJ Tira, Anga accused of lockdown breach

The neighbourhood feud between Mthokozisi "DJ Tira" Khathi and Benjamini O'Neil seems to be far from over.

This time around, O'Neil who got into physical altercation with DJ Tira's wife that resulted in a police investigation in November, has opened a case with police against the popular DJ for allegedly contravening Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

Anga "NaakMusiQ" Makubalo is also being probed for the same alleged offence.

Sowetan has confirmed that the regular music collaborators are part of the five properties at Willowbrook Estate, in Ruimsig, under police investigation for contravening lockdown regulations.

O'Neil opened the case at Honeydew police station on Friday. DJ Tira and NaakMusiQ both own houses at Willowbrook Estate.

"These five houses are all friends with one another and under normal circumstances I don't care, but they are moving in between houses and visiting one another during the period of lockdown," O'Neil said.