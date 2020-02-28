Forced removals at Horizon Deep as curtain falls on beloved soapie

Twenty-one years ago South African television viewers were introduced to the impeccable storyline of Isidingo.

It was a welcome break from the dominance of Afrikaans content on our small screen, and Isidingo immediately found its place in the hearts of viewers.

The soapie distinguished itself by tackling issues that ordinary South Africans could relate to - their loves, fears, dilemmas, heartaches and triumphs.

However, on the evening of March 12, South Africans will bid farewell the town of Horizon Deep and its characters. It's an end that was inevitable, given the declining number of viewers over the years.

But Isidingo was at some point one of the most-watched prime time shows on television, with many of the characters growing up in front of viewers. Who can forget the lovable Letti Matabane [played by the late Lesego Motsepe] and her best friend, Dusty da Silva [Milan Murray] in their school uniforms?

When the story made its debut on July 7 1998, the characters included Parsons [Tshepo Maseko], Aggie [Keketso Semoko], Zebedee [Don Mlangeni Nawa], Derek Nzimande [Hlomla Dandala], Philippa de Villiers (Bianca Amato) and Lorraine Dhlomo [Tina Jaxa], among others.

Isidingo told the story of a typical mining town with migrant labourers and their bosses on opposite ends in the quest for gold and fortune.