Netflix makes strong debut at Saftas
How To Ruin Christmas – The Wedding, wins big
There was a new cool kid on the block at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) this year, and its name is Netflix.
With 22 wins in key categories, after receiving 45 nominations, the world’s leading streaming platform made a strong debut at the 15th Saftas with its original local content...
