Entertainment

Netflix makes strong debut at Saftas

How To Ruin Christmas – The Wedding, wins big

28 May 2021 - 10:00

There was a new cool kid on the block at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) this year, and its name is Netflix.

With 22 wins in key categories, after receiving 45 nominations, the world’s leading streaming platform made a strong debut at the 15th Saftas with its original local content...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...