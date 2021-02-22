Entertainment

Ngwenya 'violated protection order'

Warrant of arrest for soapie star's hubby

22 February 2021 - 07:46

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Robert Ngwenya, the estranged husband of Zinhle Mabena, for violating the protection order that the Isibaya star has against him.

Sowetan has seen a copy of the warrant of arrest issued by the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Friday. The warrant authorised police to arrest Ngwenya in accordance with having violated a protection order issued by the family court in December 11 after a complaint laid by Mabena...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X