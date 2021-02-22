Ngwenya 'violated protection order'
Warrant of arrest for soapie star's hubby
A warrant of arrest has been issued for Robert Ngwenya, the estranged husband of Zinhle Mabena, for violating the protection order that the Isibaya star has against him.
Sowetan has seen a copy of the warrant of arrest issued by the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Friday. The warrant authorised police to arrest Ngwenya in accordance with having violated a protection order issued by the family court in December 11 after a complaint laid by Mabena...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.