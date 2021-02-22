Ngwenya 'violated protection order'

Warrant of arrest for soapie star's hubby

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Robert Ngwenya, the estranged husband of Zinhle Mabena, for violating the protection order that the Isibaya star has against him.



Sowetan has seen a copy of the warrant of arrest issued by the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Friday. The warrant authorised police to arrest Ngwenya in accordance with having violated a protection order issued by the family court in December 11 after a complaint laid by Mabena...