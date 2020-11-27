Social media stars can be change-makers themselves

Internet culture is one that has been violent and often problematic for many social media stars and its users. For current TikTok sensation Athi Mgoqo, the tides of web culture are quickly changing and all thanks to the community of influencers she has amassed.



The 26-year-old is famed for her videos that shine a humourous light on cultural differences in different racial communities...