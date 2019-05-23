No one is immune to the crime in our country, says DJ Shimza
When something of value is stolen from you it hurts.
Just ask DJ Shimza, whose Mercedes G63 was reportedly stolen from his garage in Blue Valley Golf Estate in Centurion in February. The star was in Portugal at the time and he was heartbroken to come home to the news.
On Wednesday night, Shimza took to Twitter to again share his views on crime and audacious criminals' lack of regard for their victims.
"What I’ve learnt about my stolen car is that if they want your car, they will look for it and when they find it they will take it, no one is immune to the crime in our country, whether you post on your social media or not! Just live and never take things as a curse, it’s life," Shimza said.
The vehicle that was stolen from Shimza retails for between R2.5m and R3m.
He told his fans that what mattered to him was that the whole shebang went down in his absence, saving him the trauma that comes with such an horrific crime. Plus material possessions can always be replaced, unlike life, he said.
"As long as you still breathing bro, only life is irreplaceable, material things can be replaced."
It's been more than three months since Shimza took to social media to ask fans to help him find his stolen car and the star has told his followers that he is still waiting for police to find it.
"I never found my car that was stolen, the case still under investigation with the SAPS but my insurance settled the car after their investigation with no issues," Shimza said at the beginning of May.