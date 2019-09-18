Attention all e-sports fans: win weekend passes to Comic Con Africa

This weekend, the second annual Comic Con Africa event is set to fill the hallways of Gallagher Estate, Midrand, with thousands of fans of superheroes, science fiction, pop culture, fantasy and all other fantastic flavours of geeky pursuits (not to mention creative costumes).

A massive part of Comic Con is e-sports, or gaming, and once again Telkom VS Gaming is the official connectivity and gaming partner for the event, which runs from September 21 to 24.

Telkom VS Gaming is hosting two Masters tournaments at Comic Con Africa: one for SA’s leading competitive game, Dota 2, and the other for the popular multiplayer first-person shooter game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. At the 2018 tournament, 16 teams competed to win these titles in front of thousands of e-sports fans.

The combined tournament prize pool this year is R1.1m, with R570,000 going to each tournament.

“We are thrilled that Telkom VS Gaming has once again come on board to support us,” says Carol Weaving, MD of event organiser Reed Exhibitions. “Gaming is a massive focus for Comic Con Africa and we saw the success last year of combining pop culture and esports. This opens up e-sports to an even wider audience that attends Comic Con Africa.”

Erna Korff, managing executive at Telkom for mobile and products, says: “We have been supporting e-sports for more than a decade and we are looking forward to the second Comic Con Africa partnership. Through this partnership, we get to showcase our Masters players and the Telkom VS gaming league.”

Gamers at Comic Con Africa will also get to play Overwatch, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Assetto Corsa, Assetto Corsa Competizione, F1 2018 and more. Splatoon, Labo VR, Mario Kart and Ultimate Dance are in the mix along with international competitions and locally developed arcade games.

How to win tickets

Twenty-five lucky SowetanLIVE readers can each win two four-day weekend passes to Comic Con Africa. Each pass is worth R500.

To enter the draw, simply email your name, surname and telephone number to telkomvsgaming@telkom.co.za before 12pm on Friday September 20 2019.

Terms & conditions

Tickets are allocated on a randomly drawn basis. Winners will be notified by Telkom VS Gaming or its agents. Transport from/to the venue and meals are not included. The promotion is not open to employees and their families of Tiso Blackstar Group (Pty) Ltd, all co-sponsors, and its advertising agents.