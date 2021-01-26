Entertainment

New soapie explores social class tensions

The Estate to replace Isidingo

26 January 2021 - 08:37

Public broadcaster SABC has found a replacement for Isidingo a year after canning the long-running soapie.

Sowetan can reveal that a new telenovela titled The Estate will be the successor of the daily drama...

