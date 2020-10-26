Shudufhadzo thanks Miss Universe Zozibini and her entire Masia village for getting into the hot seat
Black, beautiful and bald Miss SA full of gratitude
Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida credits Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi’s black girl magic for inspiring her to enter the pageant.
The 24-year-old from HaMasia village in Venda has never taken part in beauty pageants before being crowned Miss SA at the weekend in Cape Town...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.