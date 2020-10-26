Shudufhadzo thanks Miss Universe Zozibini and her entire Masia village for getting into the hot seat

Black, beautiful and bald Miss SA full of gratitude

Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida credits Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi’s black girl magic for inspiring her to enter the pageant.



The 24-year-old from HaMasia village in Venda has never taken part in beauty pageants before being crowned Miss SA at the weekend in Cape Town...