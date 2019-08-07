Tasty quiche treat

It's Women's Month and it's time to bring out your favorite tea set and crockery for a lovely tea party.

And with warmer days approaching, the garden is the perfect place to enjoy this treat.

Spinach and chicken mushroom quiche

Crust

1 large egg

2 + 1/2 tablespoons ice water

1 + 1/2 cups cake flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

10 tablespoons butter, sliced into small cubes

Quiche

7 large eggs, beaten

2/3 cup milk

2 cups diced cooked chicken

1 cup chopped baby spinach

1/3 cup part grated cheese

2 cups of mushrooms, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

Preheat the oven to 180ºC.

Prepare the crust by whisking together the egg and ice water in a small bowl. Then set the bowl aside.

In the bowl of a food processor, add the flour and salt and combine until mixed.

Add in the cubed butter pieces and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal.

Add in the egg/ice-water mixture. Pulse again until a lovely dough forms.

Transfer the dough onto a lightly floured surface.

Transfer it to a glass deep pie dish.

Using your fingers, press it firmly into the bottom and the sides of the pie plate. Then fold/crimp the overhanging dough.

Prick the bottom and sides of the pie crust all over with the tines of a fork to prevent the crust from bubbling.

Transfer the pie crust to a cookie sheet and your pre- heated oven and bake for 15-18 minutes until par-baked.

Meanwhile, in a large mixing bowl, lightly beat the eggs with milk, add the remaining ingredients and pour into the par-baked pie crust.

Place quiche on cookie sheet, cover the edges of the exposed crust with foil to prevent browning too much and bake on the middle oven rack until the eggs are set and a knife inserted in middle comes out clean, for 50-60 minutes.

Allow to cool before serving.