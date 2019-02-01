How to detox your body after indulgence over festive season

Now that the year is in full swing, resolutions involving weight loss and detoxing are high on everyone's to-do list.

My favourite detox is adding smoothies to my diet as meal replacements.

Detox smoothies are a refreshingly easy and tasty way to flush your body of toxins and reset the body.

This is much needed after all the gluttony that was festive eating. Detox smoothies usually contain fresh vegetables and fruit with yoghurt or water.

Make sure to add all your favourites to cram in vitamins, antioxidants, fibre and other healthy nutrients to both flush and hydrate the body.

Green detox smoothie

4 cups baby spinach

Handful celery, chopped

1 medium green apple, chopped

1 cup frozen sliced banana

1 cup almond milk or yoghurt

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1 tablespoon chia seeds

tablespoon honey

Combine spinach, celery, apple, banana, almond milk, ginger, chia seeds and honey in blender until smooth.

Serve immediately.

Orange detox smoothie

1 cold cup water

1/2 cup almond milk

1 cup chopped pineapple

1 cucumber

Juice of 1 lemon

1/2 cup mango

6 dates

Place all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.