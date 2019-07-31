Delicious Asian favourites

A few weeks ago I was in China for the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards. It was a lovely treat exploring and enjoying all the delicious flavours of the East. Today I'm reminiscing with easy versions of some Asian favourites.

Sticky Asian ribs with ginger and coconut rice

2 racks pork baby back ribs

Marinade:

2 cups soy sauce

1½ cups sugar

1 cup gin (optional)

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

6 large cloves garlic, crushed

¼ cup honey

Remove membrane covering the bones on the back side of the ribs. Cut ribs into portions for easy eating.

Mix all the marinade ingredients until the sugar is dissolved (you may warm it in the microwave to make this easier, but do not let it boil). Place ribs in a single layer in a large glass or ceramic dish. Pour marinade over ribs. Place in the fridge for 24 hours, turning once.

Preheat oven to 180ºC. Line a large baking sheet with foil. Lay ribs bone side down on the pan. Reserve 1 cup of the marinade. Roast ribs for 1½ - 2 hours.

While the ribs are roasting, pour the marinade into a small saucepan and reduce until it's slightly syrupy over medium heat. Set aside. When the ribs are almost done, brush them with the reduced marinade, turn the oven up to 200ºC until the marinade on the ribs bubbles. Serve immediately.

Ginger and coconut rice

1 cup basmati rice, rinsed and drained

1 cup water

1 cup coconut milk

knob of fresh ginger, peeled and grated finely

1 garlic clove, peeled and grated finely

Put the rice, water, coconut milk, ginger and garlic in a medium saucepan with a pinch of salt. Cover and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and cook for 18 minutes.

Remove the saucepan from the heat and leave for 5 minutes. Fluff up with a fork and serve.