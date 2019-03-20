Brunch munchies

Berry, cottage cheese breakfast pastries

1 tub cottage cheese

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

1 frozen puff pastry (2 sheets, thawed)

1 ½ cups berries

1 large egg

Preheat the oven to 180ºC and line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

In a bowl beat the cottage cheese with the sugar, lemon juice, lemon zest and vanilla extract until creamy.

Unfold the puff pastry sheets onto a lightly floured work surface. Lightly roll the pastry with a rolling pin.

Using a round cookie cutter (or glass), cut out four circles from each sheet of puff pastry. Transfer four pastry circles onto each baking sheet, spacing the circles about 2cm apart.

Lightly score a circular border 10cm from the edges then prick the centres of each pastry with a fork.

Spread a portion of the cottage cheese mixture inside the border of each pastry then top the cottage cheese with berries.

In a small bowl, whisk together the egg with 1 tablespoon water. Brush the edges of the pastries with the egg, wash then sprinkle them with the sugar (optional).

Bake the pastries for 15 to 18 minutes or until they're golden and puffed.

Remove the pastries from the oven and allow them to cool for five minutes before transferring them to a cooling rack to cool completely.