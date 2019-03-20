Brunch munchies
One of the best things about a Sunday is brunch - a great way to end the weekend. Here are a few favourites to try the next time you are hosting, even if it's not Sunday.
Overnight oats
1 cup rolled oats
1 cup milk
1 tablespoon chia seeds
2 teaspoons honey
Fresh fruit, for serving
Combine the rolled oats, milk, chia seeds and honey in a jar or small bowl. Stir to combine and cover with a lid or plastic wrap. Refrigerate overnight. Top with fruit when ready to serve.
Egg muffins
12 large eggs
¼ cup milk
1 cup chopped fresh spinach
¾ cup quartered cherry tomatoes
½ cup diced onions
Sliced avocado, for serving
Salsa, for serving
Crumbled feta cheese
Method:
Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Grease a muffin pan with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk and teaspoon pepper. Stir in spinach, tomatoes and onions. Divide the mixture evenly between the 12 muffin pan cups and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the egg is fully cooked. Remove from pan and cool.
Top each muffin with sliced avocado, a dollop of salsa and a sprinkling of cheese, then serve.
Berry, cottage cheese breakfast pastries
1 tub cottage cheese
2 tablespoons sugar
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1 teaspoon vanilla essence
1 frozen puff pastry (2 sheets, thawed)
1 ½ cups berries
1 large egg
Preheat the oven to 180ºC and line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
In a bowl beat the cottage cheese with the sugar, lemon juice, lemon zest and vanilla extract until creamy.
Unfold the puff pastry sheets onto a lightly floured work surface. Lightly roll the pastry with a rolling pin.
Using a round cookie cutter (or glass), cut out four circles from each sheet of puff pastry. Transfer four pastry circles onto each baking sheet, spacing the circles about 2cm apart.
Lightly score a circular border 10cm from the edges then prick the centres of each pastry with a fork.
Spread a portion of the cottage cheese mixture inside the border of each pastry then top the cottage cheese with berries.
In a small bowl, whisk together the egg with 1 tablespoon water. Brush the edges of the pastries with the egg, wash then sprinkle them with the sugar (optional).
Bake the pastries for 15 to 18 minutes or until they're golden and puffed.
Remove the pastries from the oven and allow them to cool for five minutes before transferring them to a cooling rack to cool completely.