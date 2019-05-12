Treats to make Mother's Day more exciting and memorable

Here's an idea to make Mother's Day extra special for all the women in your life.

All of these recipes can be prepared fairly quickly and are made with everyday ingredients that you can find at just about any grocery store.

Tea cookies

Ingredients

2¼ cups cake flour

½teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon baking powder

½ cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1¼ tsp Vanilla essence

For Lemon Rose Glaze

1 cup icing sugar

2-3 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons milk

For decoration

2 tablespoons dried rose petals

1 tablespoon lemon zest

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, salt and baking powder. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until pale and fluffy.

Add egg and beat until combined. Then add vanilla essence.

With the beater on the lowest speed, add the dry ingredients, a little at a time, and mix just until the cookie dough comes together.

Divide cookie dough into two portions, wrap them in cling wrap, and refrigerate for at least half an hour. You can also refrigerate the dough overnight or freeze it for longer durations. Set the dough out on the countertop to soften before rolling.

On a lightly floured work surface, roll the dough out to 2cm thickness. Cut out heart shapes using cookie cutters.

Place the cut out cookies 2cm apart on a large greased cookie pan and refrigerate until firm, about 15-20 minutes.

Bake in a 180 oven for 10-12 minutes or until the cookie edges are lightly golden.

Remove from oven and allow to cool.

Lemon Rose Glaze: Whisk together the ingredients for a thick but pourable glaze.

Spread the glaze over completely cool cookies. Decorate with rose petals and lemon zest, if desired.