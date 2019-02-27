Superfoods to keep you going

It's only February so there's still time to try keep those new years resolutions. Try superfoods for a healthier body and mind.

Superfood is a term coined to describe food that are considered rich in nutrients and have powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties among many other health benefits.

And with their growing popularity, they have become increasingly easy to find.

Dark green leafy vegetables like kale are full of fibre and vitamins essential for preventing certain chronic diseases, while berries are a nutritional powerhouse of vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants.

And lastly, Moringa is packed with nutrients that are essential to preventing damage and degradation of cells.

Kale and quinoa salad

1/2 cup cooked quinoa

1/2 bunch kale chopped

1/2 cup fresh blueberries

1/2 cup red grapes, halved

1/2 cup dried cherries, chopped

1/3 cup feta, crumbed

1/4 cup sunflower seeds

1/4 cup walnuts, chopped

Dressing

1/4 cup orange juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon honey

salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon Greek yogurt

In a bowl, add the kale, blueberries, grapes, dried cherries, feta, sunflower seeds, walnuts, and stir to combine; set aside.

To make dressing, add the orange juice, honey, olive oil, garlic, salt, pepper and whisk vigorously to combine in a bowl.

Add the Greek yogurt and combine.

Add desired amount of dressing to salad, toss well to combine, and serve immediately. Extra dressing will keep airtight in the fridge for up to one week; shake vigorously before using.