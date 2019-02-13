The month of love deserves a sweet treat

Let the Lazy Makoti delight you with this yummy dessert.

Choc Cherry cupcakes

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

6 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla essence

1 cup cake flour

6 tablespoons cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup milk

3/4 cup cherries

Frosting

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

3 cup castor sugar

2 tablespoons cream

1/3 cup cherries, chopped

Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Line 12 muffin cups with paper liners. Set aside. In a large bowl, beat together oil, butter, and sugar until fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well. Add vanilla.

In a separate bowl, combine the flour, cocoa powder, bicarbonate of soda, baking powder and salt. Gradually add flour mixture to the butter mixture, add milk and beat until well-blended. Pour mixture into paper lined muffin pans.

Bake for 15-20 minutes, then set aside. Use the point of a sharp knife to cut a small well in the top centre of the cooled cupcakes and fill with cherry preserves.

Replace the top portion of the cupcake and top with frosting. Garnish with fresh cherries dipped in chocolate if desired.

To make the frosting

Beat butter until fluffy. Gradually beat in castor sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in cream and fold in cherries.