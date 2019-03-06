One-pot recipes quick and perfect for lazy cooks

There is nothing I appreciate more than one pan or pot recipes.

These are recipes that require only one pan or pot to cook, meaning there is only one dish to wash, perfect for all those lazy cooks!

It's also great for midday dinners when you don't have a lot of time but you still want to make a delicious meal for the family.

1 pan chicken and rice

Marinade:

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 tsp dried minced onion

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Other ingredients:

1 sausage sliced into slices

4 chicken thighs

1 medium onion diced

1/2 teaspoon hot curry

1 cup rice

2 1/4 cup chicken stock

Method

Combine all marinade ingredients in a medium-sized mixing bowl. Add chicken thighs and turn to coat. Set aside.

Preheat oven to 180 degrees

Fry sausage over medium heat in a little oil then drain and set aside

Add chicken thighs, skin side down and sear for 2-3 minutes per side to develop a crispy skin.

Lower heat to low and add in chopped onion and curry powder. Saute for about

2-3 minutes until softened.

Add rice and chicken stock, give it a stir, and allow to simmer.

Top rice with chicken thighs and sausage and return to a simmer, then cover.

Bake at 180 degrees for 20 minutes (covered).

Remove cover and bake another 10-15 minutes until liquid is absorbed into the rice.

Garnish with sliced leeks and parsley.