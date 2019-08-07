The ugly side of beauty pageants

In a world where the definition of beauty is changing fast - beauty pageants are still not getting it right, writes Nokuthula Zwane.

Many young girls, and even boys who identify as feminine, grow up idolising the Miss World and other beauty contest winners around the world.

They sit glued to their TV screens, hoping to one day win the crown. But then life happens and they may not be the ideal size, have the model aesthetic or may be disabled.

Victors of these contests preach that all women are beautiful, yet the competitions don't allow for all women to enter, let alone to win the title.

All the Miss SA, Miss World and the countless Miss Universe pageants we've had were almost cut from the same cloth of "beauty", so to speak.

The contestants, who are chosen based on certain characteristics that define beauty on these streets, prance around in designer gowns and swimwear for all to marvel at.

Are aspirant girls who are considered plus-size or the acne-faced young women not worthy of being called beautiful?

This year, the Miss SA pageant has changed its tune and claims that its definition of beauty is not based on looks or size.

It also announced its first queer and two plus-size contestants. The top 16 includes Kgothi Dithebe, who sports a unique facial birthmark which most people mistake for vitiligo.

Dithebe gained fame through her influencer status on social media.

Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation, dismissed claims that the pageant was racist or lacks inclusivity. She says that under her watch, as the newly appointment director of the pageant, things are going to change.