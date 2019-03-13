Figs will blow your mind

One of my favourite ways to get inspiration for my cooking is to look at what is in season at my local grocery store. I get excited when scarce fruit or produce is available and immediately buy them to try something delicious while they are in stock. My current favourite is figs. I love the colour and texture and how versatile they are in desserts or savoury dishes.

Fig and goat cheese tart

1 puff pastry

1/2 cup goat cheese

1/4 cup cream cheese

1/2 teaspoon grated orange zest

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch ground black pepper

Pinch ground cloves

Pinch ground ginger

16 figs, halved

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons roughly chopped pistachio nuts

Method:

Preheat oven to 180 degrees.

Grease a tart pan and press the pastry all over bottom; cut off excess crust. Use a fork to poke several holes in the bottom of the crust.

Line crust with baking paper; fill with dried beans and blind bake at 15 minutes or until light golden brown. Remove beans and baking paper; transfer crust to wire rack to cool completely.

Meanwhile, place goats cheese and cream cheese in small microwave-safe bowl and microwave for 15 seconds. Add orange zest, cinnamon, pepper, cloves and ginger and mash with fork until well combined.

Spread cheese mixture evenly on the bottom of the cooled crust. Arrange figs over the cheese; drizzle with honey and sprinkle with pistachio nuts

Roasted Fig and rocket salad

6 figs

1/4 cup Gorgonzola cheese

50 g prosciutto ham

50 g hazelnuts

2 cups rocket

1 tablespoon honey

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Combine the honey and balsamic vinegar and heat in a pan until warm.

Cut the figs into quarters and season with salt and pepper.

Place in a roasting pan and pour the honey mixture over.

Place hazelnuts in a separate tray.

Put both trays in the oven and roast at 200 degrees for 15 minutes, keeping an eye on the nuts ensuring they don't burn.

Allow to cool and drain off honey mixture into a glass jar.

Whisk in the honey mixture with the olive oil.

Assemble the rest of the ingredients, dress and serve