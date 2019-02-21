Load shedding proof meals

No bake cheese cake

2 1/4 cups Oreo biscuits, crumbed

4 tablespoons coconut oil

Cheesecake filling

2 tubs cream cheese, room temperature

1 can condensed milk

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 cup cream

In a medium bowl, combine the biscuit crumbs and coconut oil and combine well to make the base

Press the mixture into the bottom of a round tin

In a large mixer bowl, beat the cream cheese and condensed milk together until well combined and smooth.

Add the cream as well as lemon juice and mix until well combined and smooth.

Pour the cream cheese mixture into the round tin and smooth with back of spoon.

Serve with berries.