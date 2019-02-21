Load shedding proof meals
Don't allow load-shedding to spoil the romance this weekend. You don't need electricity to create these very delicious dishes.
Rainbow jar salads
Salad:
2 cups rocket leaves
1 cup cucumber, diced
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1 cup red onion, roughly chopped
1 cup pineapple, chopped
1 can black beans
1 can lentils or 1 cup couscous
For the dressing:
1/3 cup rice wine vinegar
1 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon Dijon or whole grain mustard
3 tablespoons cooking oil
Salt and ground black pepper to taste
Whisk all dressing ingredients together and pour evenly into the mason jars.
For the salad: distribute the ingredients evenly among the five jars, starting with couscous and finishing with the rocket leaves, creating layers.
Keep dressing at the bottom with denser salad vegetables to keep items crisp and to avoid sogginess.
No bake cheese cake
2 1/4 cups Oreo biscuits, crumbed
4 tablespoons coconut oil
Cheesecake filling
2 tubs cream cheese, room temperature
1 can condensed milk
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 cup cream
In a medium bowl, combine the biscuit crumbs and coconut oil and combine well to make the base
Press the mixture into the bottom of a round tin
In a large mixer bowl, beat the cream cheese and condensed milk together until well combined and smooth.
Add the cream as well as lemon juice and mix until well combined and smooth.
Pour the cream cheese mixture into the round tin and smooth with back of spoon.
Serve with berries.