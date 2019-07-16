Lazy Makoti walks away with international award

Mogau Seshoene, better known as The Lazy Makoti, has the second-best cookbook in the world. She bagged an award at the Gourmand International Awards ceremony for Best Cookbooks of the Year in Macao, China, last week.

Lazy Makoti's Guide to the Kitchen was placed second in the world. Locally, her book has been a bestseller and is currently on its fifth print run, proving more popular than both Jamie Oliver and Ottolenghi.

"The entire experience was amazing, more than I could put into words," says Seshoene.

"Meeting industry peers who write so passionately about the food of their own countries inspired me a million times. I'm so proud of the book we produced, from writing to shooting, to launching it, and for it to have become a bestseller in South Africa and now to have this world recognition."

A one-time auditor, she ditched the corporate world to study at The Chefs Training and Innovation Academy in Centurion, where she graduated with a diploma in culinary arts.

Her new career was sparked when a friend, about to get married, feared she'd be called a "lazy makoti" if she didn't learn to cook , so she sought her advice.