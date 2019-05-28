Jollof, mopani worms perfect for Africa Day
In celebration of Africa Day yesterday, it's a great excuse to indulge in some of the continents best dishes, like Jollof Rice enjoyed largely in West African countries.
There are thousands of recipes on how to make the perfect Jollof, but today do try the Cameroonian method.
Ingredients
2 cups rice
1 can tinned tomatoes
1 teaspoon tomato puree
1 teaspoon sugar
1 medium-sized onion, chopped
1 green pepper, chopped
1 tablespoon garlic, minced
1 teaspoon ginger, minced
1/4 cup cooking oil
1 beef stock cube
500g beef strips
2 habanero peppers
2 cups Vege mix (carrot, green beans), steamed
1 tablespoon curry powder
Wash rice and cook in water until soft and cooked.
Combine the garlic, ginger, and habanero pepper in a blender. Add a quater cup of water and blend into a puree.
In a pot, cook the beef strips in 1-2 cups of water and allow to cook for 10mins.
Once cooked, drain the water and reserve for later.
In a separate pot, saute the onion and green pepper in curry powder.
Add the garlic puree, sugar tomatoes and the tomato puree.
Cook for 10 minutes, add stock cube and the reserved water from the beef.
Once tomato sauce is cooked, add the steamed vegetables, rice and beef.
Combine on a low heat until well-incorporated. Turn off the heat and serve hot.
Pounded Yam
500g Yam
2 cups water
Salt to taste
Peel the yam with a sharp knife
Look for any spoiled spots such as bruising and discoloration and cut away as you peel.
Cut into large chunks and wash immediately to prevent discoloration.
Add yams in a medium pot with water enough to barely cover the yams and salt to taste.
Boil until tender, remove from heat and drain immediately in a colander. Reserve some water from the yams to use for blending.
Add pounded yams into a food processor. Start blending, then pulse every 20-30 seconds to check for smoothness.
Add about 2 tablespoons or more of the reserved water as needed until you achieve the desired texture.
Pounded yam should be stretchy and soft.
Wrap in plastic wrap. Serve with soup or meat.
Mopani worms
1 cup mopani worms
2 cups boiling water
1 teaspoon white wine vinegar
1/2 onion, chopped
3 tablespoon peanut butter
1 teaspoon soy sauce
Oil for frying
Soak your mopani worms in boiling water, salt and vinegar for about two hours. Then drain and put the mopani worms in a pot. Add a little bit of water, close pot and bring to the boil for five minutes.
Use a colander to drain off any excess water. Heat oil in the pot, add the onions and soy sauce and fry for one minute.
Return the mopani worms to the pot and fry for about three minutes, stirring occasionally.
Stir in the peanut butter and combine well.