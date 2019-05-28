Jollof, mopani worms perfect for Africa Day

In celebration of Africa Day yesterday, it's a great excuse to indulge in some of the continents best dishes, like Jollof Rice enjoyed largely in West African countries.

There are thousands of recipes on how to make the perfect Jollof, but today do try the Cameroonian method.

Ingredients

2 cups rice

1 can tinned tomatoes

1 teaspoon tomato puree

1 teaspoon sugar

1 medium-sized onion, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ginger, minced

1/4 cup cooking oil

1 beef stock cube

500g beef strips

2 habanero peppers

2 cups Vege mix (carrot, green beans), steamed

1 tablespoon curry powder

Wash rice and cook in water until soft and cooked.

Combine the garlic, ginger, and habanero pepper in a blender. Add a quater cup of water and blend into a puree.

In a pot, cook the beef strips in 1-2 cups of water and allow to cook for 10mins.

Once cooked, drain the water and reserve for later.

In a separate pot, saute the onion and green pepper in curry powder.

Add the garlic puree, sugar tomatoes and the tomato puree.

Cook for 10 minutes, add stock cube and the reserved water from the beef.

Once tomato sauce is cooked, add the steamed vegetables, rice and beef.

Combine on a low heat until well-incorporated. Turn off the heat and serve hot.

Pounded Yam