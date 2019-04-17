Comfort food that's perfect for autumn

With the haphazard weather patterns - warm and colder days - it's ideal to prepare meals suited for autumn. Try these quick but deliciously heart-warming dishes.

Seafood paella

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

Red pepper

2 cloves of crushed garlic

2 tomatoes, skinned and finely chopped

1 tsp curry powder

350g long-grain rice

1kg mixed seafood (fish, prawns, calamari and mussels)

2-3 tbsp fresh coriander or parsley, chopped

Some fresh limes or lemons, cut into wedges

1 chorizo sausage, sliced

Method

Heat olive oil in a large frying pan.

Add onion and garlic and fry in curry over low heat for two minutes.

Add sausage and tomatoes and fry for three minutes.

Add the rice and stir well to make sure the rice is well coated.

Add about 800ml water and bring to the boil.

Simmer for 10 minutes.

Add seafood, coriander and stew mix and stir well.

Cover and simmer for a further 10 -15 minutes.

Add a little water if it gets too dry.

The dish is ready once the mussels open and the rice is tender. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper, coriander and lemon wedges.