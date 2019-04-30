Winter dessert treat

The one thing that makes up for the depressing cold winter days is winter desserts.

It's always such a treat for someone like me with a sweet tooth to dig into something not only warm but also sweet.

My two favourites are the sweet potato pie: Creamy and indulgent with an ingredient you wouldn't usually use for dessert.

The microwave cake in a cup that takes only five minutes to make is the other fave. This is when we all drop our collective diets and dig in!

Sweet potato pie

Ingredients

For the pie pastry

2 1/2 cups cake flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 1/4 cup unsalted butter

6 tablespoons COLD water

Combine flour with sugar and salt in the bowl and mix to combine.

Sprinkle with water then using a rubber spatula, fold and press dough until it comes together into a ball. Divide ball in half. Wrap tightly in plastic and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before rolling and baking.

For the pie filling

2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

1/3 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 large eggs at room temperature, lightly beaten

3/4 cup evaporated milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/4 tsp salt

Place sweet potatoes in a medium saucepan; add water to cover. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat; cook uncovered, until tender.

Drain potatoes; return to pan. Mash until very smooth; cool to room temperature.

In a bowl, cream butter and sugar. Add eggs; mix well.

Add milk, mashed sweet potatoes, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt; mix well.

Pour into pie shell. Bake at 180ºC for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 160ºC; bake until set or a knife inserted in the centre comes out clean, about 35-40 minutes

Remove from oven and allow to cool.

Cake in a mug