Don't starve during daily blackouts
Stage 4 load-shedding requires more creative ways to get dinner ready without electricity.
It's also a great time to change shopping habits as fridge contents may not last as long. Stock up on pantry essentials like canned products and create these wholesome meals.
Bean burgers
2 cans black beans, drained, rinsed, and patted dry
1 Tablespoon olive oil
1/2 red pepper finely chopped
1 cup finely chopped onion
1 Tablespoon garlic
1 and 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon chilli powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/2 cup bread crumbs
1/2 cup feta cheese
2 large eggs
1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 Tablespoons tomato sauce
pinch salt + pepper
Sauté olive oil, chopped pepper, onion, and garlic over medium heat until pepper and onions are soft, about 5-6 minutes.
Blot the moisture out. Place in a large bowl with the remaining ingredients. Mash everything together, then add the black beans. Mash with a fork, leaving some larger chunks of beans. Form into patties - about 1/3 cup of mixture in each.
Place patties on foil on a braai and grill eight minutes on each side.
Serve with your favourite toppings.
No-cook four-bean salad
1 can green beans
1 can butter beans
1 can kidney beans
1 can red beans
2 red onions, peeled and thinly sliced
Dressing
1 red chilli, washed and finely chopped
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
2 teaspoons finely chopped coriander
Salt and pepper, to taste
Toss beans and onions together in a salad bowl
Prepare salad dressing by combining ingredients together and dress before serving.