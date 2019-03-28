Don't starve during daily blackouts

Stage 4 load-shedding requires more creative ways to get dinner ready without electricity.

It's also a great time to change shopping habits as fridge contents may not last as long. Stock up on pantry essentials like canned products and create these wholesome meals.

Bean burgers

2 cans black beans, drained, rinsed, and patted dry

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1/2 red pepper finely chopped

1 cup finely chopped onion

1 Tablespoon garlic

1 and 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 cup bread crumbs

1/2 cup feta cheese

2 large eggs

1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 Tablespoons tomato sauce

pinch salt + pepper

Sauté olive oil, chopped pepper, onion, and garlic over medium heat until pepper and onions are soft, about 5-6 minutes.

Blot the moisture out. Place in a large bowl with the remaining ingredients. Mash everything together, then add the black beans. Mash with a fork, leaving some larger chunks of beans. Form into patties - about 1/3 cup of mixture in each.

Place patties on foil on a braai and grill eight minutes on each side.