Casambo, more than just a lodge

Nestled in the farmlands between Mbombela and White River is a tranquil exclusive lodge called Casambo.

Owned by Carol Sanderson, the lodge offers the perfect spot for romantic sunsets.

In fact, if it's a wedding you are planning, this would be the perfect venue with lush gardens and an awesome view of naartjie trees and mountains in the distance.

It's no surprise that Casambo was voted as Tsogo Sun Guesthouse of the year in 2014.

Sanderson was also appointed an ambassador of the Tsogo Sun Book-a-Guesthouse entrepreneurial development programme the following year.

Sanderson, a former journalist, says Casambo used to be a family home before she turned it into a business in 2011.

She says her entrepreneur husband, Lloyd Sambo, encouraged her to live her dream.

They put their dreams to the test and the lodge started operating in September 2012.

"We had this space that had the most amazing views and natural landscape. We thought it would be great to share it with [others]. We decided on a lodge because there were existing chalets on the property already. We [brought] it to life with artistic features and magical gardens," she says.

The name was coined by none other than the legendary musician, Ray Phiri.

"We were still dreaming about converting the place and our family friend and well respected musician Ray Phiri suggested the name. He combined my name and my husband's - Ca...for Carol and Sambo = Casambo."

She explains they now have 11 individually decorated wooden cabin chalets nestled in rocky outcrops complete with a modern fully-fitted kitchen, a lounge and private balcony.