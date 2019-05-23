Printed images look best

Tea time is always best served with a photo album.

The filter-free pictures may cause embarrassment, but it's something moms will never part with.

The Instagram youth are slowly catching on and realising the wisdom of having their pictures printed.

Unlike the cyber world, it can never be wiped clean - unless it finds itself in a furnace.

Deon Brits, the general manager for photo imaging at Fujifilm, says they realised consumers enjoy holding a printed photograph and brought back their popular Instax camera a few years ago.

People become bored almost instantly when anybody shows them images on a mobile or laptop," he says, adding people connect with the moment, and experience various emotions when holding printed photos.

He says prints will last a lifetime in an album, a wall frame, a purse or locker chains.

"Mobiles and laptops get lost, stolen and hard drives crash. Most of the time one cannot find the image when wanting to show someone at that given time; with prints they are always available to show."