Designers make hideous Crocs fashionable

Crocs must be the ugliest shoe ever made.

But anyone who is "woke" is rocking a pair. The health benefits have never been disputed as even the most stylish of individuals hides a pair of these nasties to wear around the house. It truly does give relief to aching feet, especially after rocking Christian Louboutins.

And moms will tell you not only how it's cute for toddlers, but also how beneficial it is on their ankles when they start walking.

Even New Amsterdam gave the brand free mileage when Doctor Max, undergoing chemotherapy, rocked a rather colourful pair. Despite it's medical benefits and comforts, the brand almost fell flat on its face six years ago. It was rescued by world renowned designer Christopher Kane.

He still bedazzles these frog-looking shoes and debuted a rhinestone earthly hued line late last year. His initiative led to big brands like Balenciaga releasing a pair with a nearly four-inch platform attached in funky colours like yellow and bright barbie pink.

The highly fashionable Balenciaga design took off first on social media outlets and was soon sold out in stores.

Rapper Post Malone as well as Pure Pleasures added to the sudden coolness of the brand by adding their own signature on it.

Pure Pleasures may just be the most aesthetically pleasing with its bold skeleton motif, as are the designs by Vivienne Tam who added funky studs.