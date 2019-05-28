Designers make hideous Crocs fashionable
Crocs must be the ugliest shoe ever made.
But anyone who is "woke" is rocking a pair. The health benefits have never been disputed as even the most stylish of individuals hides a pair of these nasties to wear around the house. It truly does give relief to aching feet, especially after rocking Christian Louboutins.
And moms will tell you not only how it's cute for toddlers, but also how beneficial it is on their ankles when they start walking.
Even New Amsterdam gave the brand free mileage when Doctor Max, undergoing chemotherapy, rocked a rather colourful pair. Despite it's medical benefits and comforts, the brand almost fell flat on its face six years ago. It was rescued by world renowned designer Christopher Kane.
He still bedazzles these frog-looking shoes and debuted a rhinestone earthly hued line late last year. His initiative led to big brands like Balenciaga releasing a pair with a nearly four-inch platform attached in funky colours like yellow and bright barbie pink.
The highly fashionable Balenciaga design took off first on social media outlets and was soon sold out in stores.
Rapper Post Malone as well as Pure Pleasures added to the sudden coolness of the brand by adding their own signature on it.
Pure Pleasures may just be the most aesthetically pleasing with its bold skeleton motif, as are the designs by Vivienne Tam who added funky studs.
Locally, Wanda Lephoto has made history becoming the first South African to add his artistic flair to the shoe. Like something out of Wakanda, he calls his creation the Crocsxwanda and launched it last week. It bears a logo of an African mask and the sandals spot an edgy elevated sole.
"The partnership is amazing. We're doing something with amazing product, doing something for charity as well which is always beautiful, because outside of this beautiful world of design and fashion we live in, real people need help and any assistance we can offer. So, I'm really excited.
"I've already designed my own silhouette as well and I know in the near future this will be put into production. The possibilities are endless as we're growing something from a place of nurture, not just of cool," says the designer.
Despite all these collaborations they still lack prettiness.
It's definitely for the quirky few who have even made grandpa sneakers cool again. It will retail between R399 and R599 and proceeds will be donated to the Reach For a Dream Foundation.