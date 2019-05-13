Don't touch mom's prized Tupperware

On this Mother's Day, make sure the prized Tupperware dishes are safely tucked away, because Tupperware can make or break families.

Melissa Moloi says her mom and aunt did not speak to each other for a few years after the kitchenware went missing.

She clearly remembers the brown, beige and orange oval bowels, as well as the rice steamer which she now owns.

"It was a rule in the house that not even family would leave with food in these prized bowls.

"My mom kept a stack of butter dishes, ice cream containers and meat trays for people to take food with. When those ran out, she'd tell the guests to wrap their food in plastic," she says.

Moloi says her mom was so bad, she reminds her of the meme where the lady gets on a bicycle to collect all her dishes from her neighbours.

"On this one day, my aunt somehow managed to sneak away food in two of my mom's dishes.

She came back weeks later with one burnt from leaving it near a hot plate and the other one scorched from using the wrong cleaning products. My mom was furious. The argument escalated quickly from Tupperware to old family secrets. They never spoke for a few years after that."

As for Moloi, she doesn't own any Tupperware dishes, besides her mom's old dishes.