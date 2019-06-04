Fresh ways of embracing womanhood

In celebration of Menstruation Health month, it's clear that Mzansi's women are paying more attention to their nether region, writes Somaya Stockenstroom.

Periods literally cost an arm and a leg. Infections are the order of the day, infertility is on the rise and some women are just fed up with how their vaginas look and feel. Thankfully, there have been many improvements when it comes to a ladies bits.

Menstrual Hygiene Day is an annual awareness highlighting the importance of good menstrual hygiene management initiated by the German-based NGO WASH United in 2014. It aims to benefit women and girls worldwide and encourage females to talk freely about menstruation, smash the shame and break taboos.

In Mzansi, the hashtag #MyFirstPeriod trended on Twitter on Tuesday, as many women shared heartbreaking stories of their first menstruation experience. Many women shared how they were beaten up for disclosing the discovery whilst others hid it because they were afraid they had done something wrong.

"Traumatic. Grandma did the whole Tswana tradition (Bosetse jwa go Rafola) on me. Whole week indoors, covered with a blanket, no visitors. Was even sjamboked!. #myfirstPeriod" tweeted @Lebo_ca.

There are still many communities today where the topic is taboo. There are also thousands of girls who simply can't afford sanitary towels. Shamila Ramjawan, reigning Mrs. Joburg 2019 and founder of Princess D Menstrual cup, has helped millions of these girls. She realised girls would miss school for up to seven days in a month due to menstruation.

Currently, the product is available in over 20 countries and 50 pharmacies in South Africa. Professional athlete, Caster Semenya is an official brand ambassador making more girls aware that it's natural to bleed once a month.