Global celebs in the making

These li'l stars of Mzansi are proof that all is not doom and gloom in the country.

A biker, a dancer, a hitmaker and a fierce Tiger - these cuties bring smiles and pride to all with their exuberant talent.

Laila Williams is a seven-year-old biker taking on boys in big races.

Her mom, Farah Williams, proudly says Laila acquired the skill in just two months.

"Laila has been a part of the pit crew for my brother who is a racer. She literally grew up on the right side of the tracks but learnt in a matter of two months to ride a motorcycle.

"Besides watching the races on TV, most of her skills on the bike are natural," says mom.

Williams, who is a single mother and paramedic by profession, says she doesn't know where Laila's bravery stems from, as she herself would never attempt even getting on a motorcycle.

"Laila is strong-headed, has answers for everything. She is always game for trying new things and knows exactly what she likes and dislikes."

Williams says her daughter, who rides a 50cc air-cooled pocket bike, only recently joined the riding ranks competing in the Superbike Minimag series circuit.

She has completed two major competitions thus far, with five left for the year.

Having started at the back of the pack, she has worked her way up the logs to fifth overall in the championship and third place in the last iDube race that happened in KZN last month.

"I dedicated my trophy to my fans and family," says Laila.

Laila says besides biking, she's also a qualified first aider, having learnt CPR and life-saving skills from the age of two.

Following her success, her mom has now started a team, Lil' Rocket Racing.

"Avid biker kids will be trained by Laila's coach, Zaidy Boy, to be track ready for the various competitions every month," says Williams.