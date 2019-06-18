Young stars are captivating the world

Munchkins Vivaldo Mcagwe and Ivanah Campbell have managed to capture worldwide attention after their online videos went viral.

Vivaldo is SA's youngest artist, while Ivanah, a dancer, has convinced actor Will Smith that she has life all figured out. Vivaldo, better known as Valdo of Ntwana Ntwana fame, is the son of musician Lin Dough.

Dough was part of the kwaito group the Teddy Bears in 2011 under DJ Cleo, but he never came close to the fame that his son is receiving.

His posts of Valdo on Instagram had fans wanting more. Now Valdo rocks the cutest designer suits, looking like a smart little grown-up.

His cuteness has seen him securing paid partnerships with brands such as Cotton On Kids, Milo and Milky Lane and he has a growing following of more than 170000 on Instagram. He writes on his page that he's a "classic young man".