Young stars are captivating the world
Munchkins Vivaldo Mcagwe and Ivanah Campbell have managed to capture worldwide attention after their online videos went viral.
Vivaldo is SA's youngest artist, while Ivanah, a dancer, has convinced actor Will Smith that she has life all figured out. Vivaldo, better known as Valdo of Ntwana Ntwana fame, is the son of musician Lin Dough.
Dough was part of the kwaito group the Teddy Bears in 2011 under DJ Cleo, but he never came close to the fame that his son is receiving.
His posts of Valdo on Instagram had fans wanting more. Now Valdo rocks the cutest designer suits, looking like a smart little grown-up.
His cuteness has seen him securing paid partnerships with brands such as Cotton On Kids, Milo and Milky Lane and he has a growing following of more than 170000 on Instagram. He writes on his page that he's a "classic young man".
I didn’t know we can count in Tsotsi Taal😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gidoQPYCiT— Daddy ka Valdo (@LinDough_SA) June 5, 2019
Ivanah was an unknown until a few weeks ago when her dancing true kasi-style video caught the eye of international stars including Smith.
"This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be," tweeted Chris Evans of Captain America fame. The six year old is from Hillside, Port Elizabeth, and has both an Instagram and Facebook account handled by her aunt, Tania Mejanie.
In less than a week, Miss Campbell racked up a following of 196,000 on Instagram and her video has been viewed more than 11-million times.
She has several other dancing videos and is said to be trained by Ashwin Le Breton, who has had her under his wing for the past two years. Ivanah says she loves dancing and moves naturally when she hears a beat.
She has become somewhat of a celebrity in PE, doing various interviews and teaching the breakfast team of Algoa FM her famous Floss and Baby Shark moves.
Repost @jadapinkettsmith ・・・ This girl has life figured out! I’m bout to go find me some traffic right now ... and dance! 😆 That parT! ・・・ Repost @ivanah.dancer ・・・ Doing what she loves Song: DjBBoy : Paga A Bebida Da Bela #dancer #havingfun #happinessiskey #cuties #dancing_is_life #blackbabies #chopdaily #chopdailykids #theellenshow