Local just got a whole lot more lekker

A revived take on "shebeen canteen" food and a social experience is what the newly launched Social Parkwood restaurant has to offer.

The spot reworked its menu, decor and vibe in just under six weeks, and officially opened its doors to locals ready to socialise.

The ambience is warm and inviting with wood and velvet furniture next to green plants.

You escape from your typical street corner restaurant with the street-made artworks that are displayed on the walls.

Occasionally you will see an artist creating a masterpiece that would eventually be hung up. And although it's marketed as a shebeen vibe, the music is not your Baby Are You Coming vibes. It's laid back with tropical Caribbean sounds softly playing in the background.

The mouth-watering tasty treats feature platters of lamb, wors skewers, garlic and rosemary beef sirloin skewers, SA fried chicken nuggets and beef burger sliders.

A menu that caters for all, with vegetable skewers, sriracha grilled prawns and the classic fish 'n chips.

A budget of R200 may not cut it for a dinner date that caters for two because there is so much on offer, it would be an injustice not to try at least three dishes. The most a couple can spend would be roughly R450 on food and drinks.